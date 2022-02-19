Coventry boss Mark Robins thankful for last-gasp Barnsley blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coventry boss Mark Robins thankful for last-gasp Barnsley blunder

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 6:49 pm
Coventry manager Mark Robins saw his side snatch a last-gasp win (Bradley Collyer/PA).
A grateful Mark Robins was grateful for a mistake in the Barnsley defence which allowed Dom Hyam to grab a last-gasp winner for Coventry.

The defender was in the right place at the right time after Ben Sheaf’s hopeful ball into the area and calmly finished to seal a 1-0 win for City.

“It took a poor piece of defensive play from them to give us an opening which thankfully we took, which makes it a brilliant three points,” said Robins.

“It was one of those games where there were a lot of turnovers, (it was) a bit scruffy and the surface was difficult, but we moved the ball as well as we could.”

Coventry peppered Brad Collins’ goal all afternoon to no avail before Hyam’s second goal in as many games earned Coventry just their third win in 10 home league games.

Robins added: “The goal from Dominic was a really good finish and something we needed, you could see the outpouring of relief more than anything else that we had broken the deadlock.

“They’d thrown bodies up front and tried to get runners, but ultimately we defended as well as we needed to and, but for maybe a little bit of tiredness or a lack of quality at times, we could have hurt them a lot more and put them to the sword a bit earlier.

“Their clearance wasn’t great, it fell to Dominic’s feet, he hit it true and it was a really good finish, but I’m delighted with the three points.”

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi described losing in addied time as “the worst feeling in football”, but he was satisfied with his side’s performance after they almost nicked a point despite not having a shot on target all game.

The Swede said: “It is the worst feeling in football when you lose in injury time and it is a tough one to take.

“The first half was even, but in the second half Coventry pushed us down for longer times.

“We defended very well and did not concede too many chances against a good team at home.

“Getting a point from here with a good defensive performance, I would take it any day of the week. Unfortunately we could not keep them out until the end. We made a mistake and they didn’t.”

The defeat leaves Barnsley rooted to the foot of the Championship table, nine points from safety with just 15 games to go, without an away win all season and with just three league wins in total.

Asbaghi said: “If you win the next game people will say, ‘Barnsley are in it’. If you lose the next game, ‘We are playing League One’.

“We deserved a point. You can’t expect a team like us to come here for 90 minutes and create chances all the time.

“But in terms of the defending and the effort we put into keeping a clean sheet, I was happy.

“It is about keeping the concentration and not conceding a goal, which eventually happened.

“We have a game three days from now and the message is to keep defending like that, but we have to create more chances.”

