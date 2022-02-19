Brendan Rodgers amazed by ‘sensational’ Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall form for Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brendan Rodgers amazed by ‘sensational’ Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall form for Leicester

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 6:49 pm
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored in Leicester’ 4-1 win over Randers on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has hailed the “sensational” form of Foxes academy product Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The 23-year-old midfielder scored his second goal for the club, and first at home, during an impressive performance in Thursday’s 4-1 Europa Conference League victory over Randers.

After spending time on loan with Blackpool and Luton in the last two seasons, Dewsbury-Hall is enjoying a breakthrough campaign with Leicester this term that has seen him start 11 of their last 13 games in all competitions.

Rodgers said ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Wolves: “Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been sensational really since he has come into the team, and there’s so much more to go as well.

“He can add goals to his game. But his energy, his physicality, his concentration – he is playing at a really high level.

“It’s the type of player I love: a technical player, he’s got agility, he’s got a good tactical idea of the game, who doesn’t see it as a chore to run and work, he sees that as the obligation.

“And he loves playing for his club. This is his city, he loves being here, he’s been here since he was a child and he’s loving every minute of it, and proving a point that he can play in.”

Rodgers added: “He’s been a real catalyst since he played that second half against Southampton (when he came on at half-time in a 2-2 draw at St Mary’s on December 1), and I still think there’s a lot more to come from him.

“He’ll add goals, his final pass – these things will get better as he gains more experience, and he’s got that bit of tenacity as well.

“He’s been a really important player for us. I’m absolutely delighted, because when I first came in here, he was a young player we felt could play in the team, and he’s progressed into being a really important player for us now.”

Sunday’s contest could see a return to action made by full-back Ricardo Pereira, who sat out the match on Thursday as part of his rehabilitation plan following his return from injury.

Pereira scored in Leicester’s last league match, the 2-2 draw against West Ham last Sunday.

And the Portugal international, who has signed a contract extension with the club running to 2026, said of the goal in quotes on Leicester’s official website: “It was very good, an emotional one!

“You could see all the frustration and, at the same time, happiness after everything. That was a very nice moment, especially scoring at King Power Stadium, which was nice. It was very special for sure.”

While Leicester are winless in their last four league outings, Bruno Lage’s Wolves have triumphed in five of their last seven, winning 2-0 at Tottenham last weekend.

Pereira said: “It’s a very difficult game for sure. For them, playing at home, after a very good victory against Tottenham, it will be a tough one.

“It will be a nice challenge for us, but we have to go for it. We believe we can bring the victory. That’s what we will try to do.

“They don’t give too many chances to the opponent. We will need to be concentrated. We have the quality to be dangerous and to create chances. We need to be clinical.”

