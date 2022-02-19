Brendan Rodgers amazed by ‘sensational’ Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall form for Leicester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has hailed the “sensational” form of Foxes academy product Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The 23-year-old midfielder scored his second goal for the club, and first at home, during an impressive performance in Thursday’s 4-1 Europa Conference League victory over Randers.

After spending time on loan with Blackpool and Luton in the last two seasons, Dewsbury-Hall is enjoying a breakthrough campaign with Leicester this term that has seen him start 11 of their last 13 games in all competitions.

Rodgers said ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Wolves: “Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been sensational really since he has come into the team, and there’s so much more to go as well.

“He can add goals to his game. But his energy, his physicality, his concentration – he is playing at a really high level.

“It’s the type of player I love: a technical player, he’s got agility, he’s got a good tactical idea of the game, who doesn’t see it as a chore to run and work, he sees that as the obligation.

“And he loves playing for his club. This is his city, he loves being here, he’s been here since he was a child and he’s loving every minute of it, and proving a point that he can play in.”

Rodgers added: “He’s been a real catalyst since he played that second half against Southampton (when he came on at half-time in a 2-2 draw at St Mary’s on December 1), and I still think there’s a lot more to come from him.

“He’ll add goals, his final pass – these things will get better as he gains more experience, and he’s got that bit of tenacity as well.

“He’s been a really important player for us. I’m absolutely delighted, because when I first came in here, he was a young player we felt could play in the team, and he’s progressed into being a really important player for us now.”

Sunday’s contest could see a return to action made by full-back Ricardo Pereira, who sat out the match on Thursday as part of his rehabilitation plan following his return from injury.

Pereira scored in Leicester’s last league match, the 2-2 draw against West Ham last Sunday.

And the Portugal international, who has signed a contract extension with the club running to 2026, said of the goal in quotes on Leicester’s official website: “It was very good, an emotional one!

“You could see all the frustration and, at the same time, happiness after everything. That was a very nice moment, especially scoring at King Power Stadium, which was nice. It was very special for sure.”

While Leicester are winless in their last four league outings, Bruno Lage’s Wolves have triumphed in five of their last seven, winning 2-0 at Tottenham last weekend.

Pereira said: “It’s a very difficult game for sure. For them, playing at home, after a very good victory against Tottenham, it will be a tough one.

“It will be a nice challenge for us, but we have to go for it. We believe we can bring the victory. That’s what we will try to do.

“They don’t give too many chances to the opponent. We will need to be concentrated. We have the quality to be dangerous and to create chances. We need to be clinical.”