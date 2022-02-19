Former Oxford winger Joey Beauchamp dies at age of 50

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Oxford winger Joey Beauchamp dies at age of 50

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 7:52 pm
Joey Beauchamp (right) made 428 appearances for Oxford (Paul Barker/PA)
Joey Beauchamp (right) made 428 appearances for Oxford (Paul Barker/PA)

Oxford have paid tribute to their former winger Joey Beauchamp, who has died at the age of 50.

Beauchamp signed with his home-town club as a YTS trainee in 1987 and was sold to Premier League side West Ham in 1994 for a then club-record fee of £1.2m.

However, the winger did not play a competitive match for the Hammers, as he switched to Swindon just a couple of months later to be closer to his family.

Beauchamp returned to Oxford in November 1995, and ended up making 428 appearances and scoring 80 goals for United – leaving him 10th and fifth respectively in the club’s all-time lists – before a toe injury ended his career in 2002.

“The thoughts of everyone at Oxford United are with the family and friends of Joey Beauchamp who has passed away aged 50,” a club statement read.

“The club will pay fitting tribute to one of its greatest ever players in due course but for now we ask fans to allow Joey’s family some privacy at this incredibly sad time.”

Swindon added in a statement: “We are heartbroken to learn of the death of former Town player, Joey Beauchamp.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Joey’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

