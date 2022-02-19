Just seven touches – Romelu Lukaku sets unwanted record in Palace clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Just seven touches – Romelu Lukaku sets unwanted record in Palace clash

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 9:12 pm
Romelu Lukaku was barely involved as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace (Steven Paston/PA)
Romelu Lukaku touched the ball only seven times as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

According to the league’s official data collection company Opta, that is the lowest figure for a player playing a full 90 minutes since such data was first collected in full in 2003-04.

His lack of impact is further highlighted by the fact one of his touches was the opening kick-off, while the figure does not include his shot when offside in the build-up to Hakim Ziyech’s disallowed goal in the second half.

Lukaku had no touches in the Palace penalty area – but one in his own while defending a corner. Here, the PA news agency analyses his contributions or lack thereof.

1min – takes the kick-off, passing the ball back to midfielder Jorginho.

6min – completes a pass to Christian Pulisic in the left channel. Remarkably, Lukaku was then frozen out for the remainder of the first half.

48min – receives a long throw-in forward from Andreas Christensen on the right and lays the ball off to Pulisic.

50min – his most advanced touch of the ball as he receives N’Golo Kante’s pass five yards outside the Palace penalty area and returns the ball to the France midfielder. Joachim Andersen quickly breaks up the attack.

64min – flicks on Malang Sarr’s throw on the left but is harshly adjudged to have fouled Andersen.

75min – runs at Marc Guehi and fires in a shot, saved by Jack Butland, with Ziyech following up to score. VAR ruled that Lukaku was offside, however, meaning his most notable touch did not register on the official statistics.

The big screen displays the VAR decision ruling Romelu Lukaku offside and disallowing Hakim Ziyech's goal
VAR chalked off Lukaku’s main contribution (Jonathan Brady/PA)

77min – wins possession from James McArthur in the Palace half but immediately gives it away as his pass is intercepted by Tyrick Mitchell.

79min – clears Michael Olise’s cross after a short corner, his final contribution to the game.

