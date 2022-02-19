Maro Itoje believes Super Bowl-style entertainment can benefit rugby union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maro Itoje believes Super Bowl-style entertainment can benefit rugby union

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 10:02 pm
Maro Itoje would like to see rugby emulate the NFL when it comes to half-time entertainment (Adam Davy/PA)
Maro Itoje has urged rugby administrators to consider staging Super Bowl-style entertainment to help promote the game to a wider audience.

Over 29 million households in the United States watched last weekend as artists such as Mary J Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent performed at half-time of the clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

Itoje, who is represented by Jay-Z’s ‘Roc Nation Sports’, believes the NFL’s approach to its showpiece event should be emulated by a sport that is seeking to broaden its appeal.

“I didn’t watch the Super Bowl but I did see the half-time show and that would be amazing if somehow that could be replicated in rugby,” the England second row said.

“It was a spectacle and a lot of people are talking about how great a match it was, but the half-time show has brought a lot of eyes to the Super Bowl itself, so it’s mutually beneficial.

“Those artists – that’s almost the hottest ticket in town – the chance to perform in a half-time show, so I’m sure they are very happy.

“The show was brilliant and if that could be replicated somehow in rugby that would be great.”

Wales are the reigning Six Nations champions
Even without any significant half-time show, Twickenham easily sells out every time England renew their rivalry with Wales.

Wayne Pivac’s defending champions arrive in south west London for round three of the Guinness Six Nations next Saturday and Itoje knows the hosts might need to win the match several times over.

“Games against Wales are always intense and tough. There’s a lot of passion, a lot of pride on both sides of the field,” Itoje said.

“They tend to be enjoyable, high-pressure games – the games you want to be a part of. These are the games that you want to play in.

“Wales are a team that never give up. Wales are no mugs, they are a very good outfit, a very good team and they play some good rugby.

“They are a team you have to have your focus on concentration for throughout the game.

“This Six Nations is open. Anyone can beat anyone on the day. This tournament is about being bold and trying to put your best foot forward.

“If you slip up too much you’ll fall behind so we want to be bold, we want to put our best foot forward and we want to take advantage of the opportunities we have in front of us.”

