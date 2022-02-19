Natasha Jonas wins world title with clinical victory over Chris Namus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Natasha Jonas wins world title with clinical victory over Chris Namus

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 10:45 pm
Natasha Jonas was crowned world champion (Nick Potts/PA)
Natasha Jonas was crowned world champion (Nick Potts/PA)

Natasha Jonas realised her dream of becoming world champion at the third attempt as she captured the vacant WBO female super-welterweight title with a clinical second-round stoppage of Chris Namus.

Jonas, who came up agonisingly short in a draw against Terri Harper 18 months ago and lost a narrow decision to Katie Taylor last May, was jumping up three weight classes to take on former 154lb titlist Namus in Manchester.

If there were any worries at how Jonas would handle a leap into the unknown they were soon banished as she put down her Uruguayan opponent twice before referee Howard Foster stopped the contest 28 seconds into the second round.

Natasha Jonas
Natasha Jonas (left) wasted little time in seeing off the challenge of Chris Namus (Nick Potts/PA)

The Liverpool fighter, an ex-amateur standout who surprisingly weighed two pounds more than Namus at 149.25lbs at Friday’s weigh-in, looked switched on from the outset, landing punches in bunches and getting in and out of range.

The taller Namus, supported by Uruguayan compatriot and Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani at ringside, was sent crashing to the canvas for the first time by an overhand left, roundhouse right combination.

It looked a heavy knockdown and although Namus seemed to have recovered when the second round started she soon stumbled back to the canvas in a bout that served as the chief support to the Amir Khan-Kell Brook grudge match.

Namus’ corner threatened to throw in the towel as she got back to her feet but Foster had seen enough despite the 34-year-old’s protests to leave Jonas, aged 37, celebrating the finest moment of her professional career.

On the undercard, Frazer Clarke started life in the professional ranks by stopping the hopelessly overmatched Jake Darnell after 126 seconds.

Clarke – Team GB’s Olympic captain at Tokyo 2020, where he won bronze at super-heavyweight – busted open his shorter opponent also making his bow in the paid ranks.

Darnell took some spiteful blows after being pinned against the ropes, and his corner threw in the towel two minutes and six seconds into the first round to spare their fighter suffering more unnecessary punishment.

