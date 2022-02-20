Jamie Langfield: No conversations about joining Jim Goodwin at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie Langfield: No conversations about joining Jim Goodwin at Aberdeen

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 9:02 am
Jamie Langfield insists he has had no contact from Aberdeen (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Mirren interim manager Jamie Langfield insists he has had no contact from Aberdeen about potentially joining Jim Goodwin at Pittodrie.

Goodwin and assistant Lee Sharp left the Paisley club on Saturday morning and took charge of the Dons’ 1-1 cinch Premiership draw at Motherwell.

Langfield, though, expects he will likely be in charge again when St Mirren take on Dundee on Wednesday night after overseeing a draw – by the same scoreline – at Livingston.

The former Aberdeen goalkeeper said: “I’ve not had any conversations with anyone.

“I spoke to Jim on Friday when he came in and said goodbye and that was it. I don’t think anything will happen in the next couple of days but we’ll just need to see.

“I know there are a lot of names being bandied about just now (to succeed Goodwin) but we’ve just been told we’re in charge just now until the right person comes in.

“So, we’ll focus on getting the boys ready for Wednesday. We’ll come back in on Monday and train and look forward to the game on Wednesday, which is another massive game for us. We want to keep this run going.”

Paisley-born Langfield expressed his gratitude for the chance to take charge of his boyhood team.

He added: “I couldn’t say I thoroughly enjoyed it! It’s different for me and it’s great for my development as well.

“I want to be a goalkeeping coach. I’ve got no aspirations whatsoever of being a manager. It was a bit different and I can’t thank the players enough.

“They’ve been absolutely amazing with me. I respect them so much for what they have given me.”

Langfield also revealed that Saints will consider appealing against the red card shown to Charles Dunne for an alleged elbow on Livingston’s Sebastian Soto.

He added: “We’ve looked at it back through our video analysis and I think it’s a tad harsh. But the camera’s a mile away from the incident. So hopefully we can see it from elsewhere and there’s other angles of it. We may look to appeal it.”

Meanwhile, Livingston boss David Martindale praised the club’s initiative to hand out thousands of free tickets for Saturday’s game.

But he felt the recent trend for fans rushing on to the pitch to celebrate goals could prove costly.

He said: “The fans behind the goal stole about 20 balls! And we will get fined now because the fans were on the pitch.

“We will get hammered. I know it’s kids but it annoys me. It seems to be becoming a thing. But it was a bonus to see a lot of fans in the stadium.”

