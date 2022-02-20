Shane Long lauded by Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shane Long lauded by Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 11:17 am
Southampton’s Shane Long scores (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl has hailed “role model” Shane Long’s patience and professionalism after notching his first Premier League goal for Southampton in all but two years.

Long nodded home to seal Saints’ 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday, for his first top-flight goal since the 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on February 22, 2020.

The entire Covid-19 pandemic stands between 35-year-old Long’s last two Premier League goals, but despite that drought Hasenhuttl still heaped praise on the Republic of Ireland striker.

“Longy’s a very, very important player for our team: he’s fantastic in the dressing room, and we’re very happy for him,” said Hasenhuttl.

“It’s very simple: he’s a super-professional guy who works hard in every session.

“He’s always positive, and he’s not always had an easy time, not playing, waiting for his chance.

“Then in the cup he showed how important he is for this team.

“So it’s absolutely fantastic to have him on the bench, because he’s always ready when he’s needed and I know I can trust him.

“I think he knows very well what role he has to play now at this age. He’s a role model for how you should act.

“This is the reason why we decided to extend his contract two years ago.

“I knew he was an important player in every moment, calm when not playing and supporting the lads, but also there when you need him.

“And that’s what you need from an experienced player.”

Southampton dominated Everton from first to last at St Mary’s on Saturday.

The hosts should have been in control by half-time, but Kyle Walker-Peters struck the outside of the post with Jordan Pickford well beaten.

Stuart Armstrong’s measured finish finally put Saints ahead after the break, before the evergreen Long converted Tino Livramento’s inch-perfect far-post cross.

Frank Lampard pulled no punches on Everton’s current troubles, but insisted the Toffees can still push for quick improvements.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin produced a patchy performance but could hardly have been expected to achieve more given the miserly service on offer.

And Lampard insisted he will not judge the England striker on that south-coast outing.

“We can’t use Dominic as a battering ram, he’s got too much quality for that,” said Lampard.

“We are strong at that end of the pitch but we have to make sure we’re making the most of that.

“And it certainly wasn’t a game to judge Dominic on goal input.

“But I know that when he gets fit and we get better he will be a big threat for us.

“Heads dropped for us and I understand it. Form always has consequences of confidence.

“But the only way I know how to change that is by work and by focus.

“There will be other days like this for us, and I saw things from us as a group that I didn’t like.

“But we need to stay very, very together as a club now, and I also have confidence that we will get better and come through this because of all the positive things I’ve seen.”

