Craig Cathcart makes case for defence after wily Watford win under Roy Hodgson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Craig Cathcart makes case for defence after wily Watford win under Roy Hodgson

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 1:37 pm
Craig Cathcart applauds the fans (Adam Davy/PA)
Craig Cathcart applauds the fans (Adam Davy/PA)

Craig Cathcart praised Roy Hodgson for bringing composure and organisation to Watford after the relegation-threatened side secured their first win under the former England manager.

Having only picked up two points in 11 matches following the shock win against Manchester United in November, the ex-Crystal Palace boss was last month brought into replace Claudio Ranieri.

Hodgson oversaw the Hornets’ first win in three months on Saturday afternoon, when a superb defensive display provided the foundation for a deserved 1-0 win at Aston Villa.

Emmanuel Dennis’ late header was the difference on an afternoon when impressive centre-back Cathcart believes they reaped the benefits of the recently-appointed manager’s approach.

“It’s something we’ve been working on, we’ve tightened up since the manager has come in,” the defender said after a second clean sheet in four matches under Hodgson.

“He’s got us all pulling in the right direction and working hard together.

“I think the performance and the way we played today, we showed fight, and took our chance when it came so we can be really happy.

“We knew they had a lot of threat going forward. They’ve got players in the attacking areas who are clever and get in the pockets.

“We didn’t have to panic, defended well and got through the first half at 0-0 and knew there would be opportunities in the second half.

“He asked us to keep going, and we passed it a lot better than last week against Brighton.

“There are positives to take into the next match and the win is a big thing, three more points on the board and we want to kick on.”

Watford sit in the last relegation spot after their Villa Park triumph and are just four points off safety ahead of Wednesday’s home clash with Hodgson’s former club Palace.

Vicarage Road is sure to be bouncing and Cathcart hopes to give the fans another result to shout about.

“(The supporters) have been great all season,” he told the club website. “We’ve been struggling of late and they’ve been right behind us.

“There were so many of them in the stand today, it was packed, so it was great to give them the win.

“We’ve got a big game coming up against Palace so hopefully they’ll be behind us again.

“To come here to Villa Park and get a 1-0 win is a big boost for us and we want to carry that momentum into the next games.”

As for Villa, it is back the drawing board after a disappointing start to 2022 under manager Steven Gerrard.

“We’ve played three teams below us in the last three games and we’ve taken one point, that’s not good enough,” the Liverpool great said.

“That’s on me. I realise that things need to change, we need to improve and we need to do it fast. We have to face the music and move on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal