Aaron Cresswell: Goal-shy Hammers haven’t run out of gas in Champions League bid

Aaron Cresswell has admitted West Ham are finding goals hard to come by – but denied suggestions they have run out of gas.

The lacklustre Hammers needed a Craig Dawson header from Cresswell’s free-kick to help them secure a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle.

A point was not enough to see West Ham climb back into the top four, and their Champions League challenge is in danger of slipping away.

But Cresswell told the club website: “I don’t think we’re feeling we’ve run out of gas.

“The fans know when you’re in these competitions there are plenty of games and plenty of things still to play for.

“Saturday won’t decide where we finish in the league and we’ll go again on Monday at the training ground and try to put things right.

“The goals have dried up a bit. We started the season flying, scoring more than two a game at one point and they have dried up. But look, we’ve got to get back to the same level so we’ll work on that in training this week.

“It’s frustrating again to just take one point, but we’ve got to move on. There are still 12 games to go and plenty of points to play for, so let’s regroup and go again.”

Joe Willock’s scruffy equaliser lifted Eddie Howe’s Newcastle four points clear of the relegation zone.

“It was a good result and shows the resilience the manager has instilled into us,” Willock told NUFC TV.

“We need to stick together through these times but we’re winning games and getting results. No matter the result, we stay together and stay level-headed.

“The togetherness the manager is building is showing week in, week out and hopefully it continues.

“I’m happy I could score but I’m more happy we came away with a result. It’s a massive point and we move on to next week.”