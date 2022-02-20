England held goalless by organised Spain for second draw of Arnold Clark Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

England held goalless by organised Spain for second draw of Arnold Clark Cup

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 5:25 pm Updated: February 20, 2022, 5:32 pm
England were held to a goalless draw by Spain (Joe Giddens/PA)
England were held to a goalless draw by Spain (Joe Giddens/PA)

England were held to a goalless draw by an organised Spain side in the second round of fixtures in the Arnold Clark Cup.

After a 1-1 draw against Canada in the opening round, England went into the game looking to make a mark against a Spain side built around a core of players from Champions League winners Barcelona.

Sarina Wiegman made eight changes from the Canada clash and the Lionesses kept Spain quiet for the most part, but also struggled to impose themselves on the match.

There were just five shots on target in the 90 minutes and neither was able to break the deadlock, in front of 14,284 fans at Carrow Road.

However, the result was an improvement for England who were beaten 1-0 the last time these sides met, at the SheBelieves Cup in March 2020.

Spain dominated the early possession, rarely letting England string passes together, although it was the home side who had the first shot, when Jill Scott tried her luck from distance but it was always going wide of the target.

England v Spain – Arnold Clark Cup – Carrow Road
Lauren Hemp saw her shot hit the post after coming on for the second half (Joe Giddens/PA)

It was a game of few chances in the opening exchanges, with Spain dominating 66 percent of the possession inside the opening 25 minutes, but there were no shots on target from either side.

England’s highest goalscorer Ellen White had a chance to add to her tally of 48, but her glancing header was wide of the target.

The first attempt on target came in the 41st minute, when Mapi Leon drove down the pitch before feeding in Ivana Andres, but her curled strike was straight at goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

Norfolk-born Lauren Hemp had a shot rebound out off the post just moments after being brought on at the break.

England continued their bright start to the second half when Jordan Nobbs was played in behind the Spain backline, she was first to the ball and only had the keeper to beat but dragged her attempt wide.

In the 58th minute Spain also had a chance to break the deadlock, when Athenea del Castillo’s effort was blocked, but fell to Lucia Garcia whose shot was wide of Hampton’s goal.

Spain goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez had to be alert in the final 10 minutes to punch the ball away after it went over White’s head, as England continued to press for the opener, but it remained goalless in wet and windy conditions.

Hampton also had to be alert to hold onto a sharp strike from Del Castillo in added time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]