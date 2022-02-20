Darren Ferguson resigns as Peterborough manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Darren Ferguson resigns as Peterborough manager

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 7:32 pm Updated: February 20, 2022, 7:42 pm
Darren Ferguson has resigned as manager of struggling Peterborough (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Darren Ferguson has resigned as Peterborough manager with his side languishing in the bottom three of the Sky Bet Championship.

Saturday’s defeat at fellow strugglers Derby left Posh five points adrift of safety and without a win in the league since December 11.

Ferguson, who led the club to automatic promotion from League One last season, offered his resignation in a phone call to co-owner Darragh MacAnthony on Sunday.

MacAnthony said: “Myself and my two partners regard Darren as one of the greatest managers of this football club, most certainly in the modern era.

“The success we have enjoyed with him at the helm has been unrivalled and he will always be described as a legend by myself and my partners.

“I want to personally thank him for all his hard work on behalf of the club, particularly in his third spell when he dealt with the unquestionable frustration at the season being cut short due to Covid-19 and then responding by securing promotion the following season against all the odds.

“The financial constraints he had to work under due to the impact of no supporters inside the stadium was something that nobody could have foreseen, and he dealt with that in such an admirable and methodical way.

“He created a working environment that the players enjoyed despite the restrictions and he deserves enormous credit for that and the success we enjoyed.”

Ferguson released a statement via the League Managers Association that read: “It is after serious consideration, that I have made the decision to resign as manager of Peterborough United.

“After working tirelessly and winning promotion to the Championship, I genuinely hope that the club can find a way to remain there.

“Thank you to the players and staff, who were committed to the task in hand. Particularly Liz (Elsom), Kieran (Scarff), Barry (Fry) and Bob (Burrows).

“I would also like to express my respect for Darragh MacAnthony who has shown endless support and commitment to Peterborough United throughout the years. I’m sure the fans will continue to get behind him and the new management no matter what the position of the club is.

“Wishing them good luck for the future.”

