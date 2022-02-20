FA to investigate after Anthony Elanga hit by object during Man Utd win at Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FA to investigate after Anthony Elanga hit by object during Man Utd win at Leeds

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 8:55 pm
Anthony Elanga was hit by a coin at Elland Road (Jon Super/AP)
The Football Association is investigating after Anthony Elanga was struck by an object thrown from the crowd during Manchester United’s win at Leeds.

The PA news agency understands the governing body will look into the incident that took place as the visiting players celebrated Fred’s 70th-minute goal at Elland Road.

Elanga went on to seal a 4-2 Premier League victory for Ralf Rangnick’s side with a composed finish two minutes from time.

Leeds and West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.

Speaking after the game, interim boss Rangnick said: “As far as I know, there is some investigation going on from Leeds United.

“I don’t think that anything happened in the end. Anthony Elanga looked well and he was happy about scoring his goal.

“Obviously things like that should not happen and I think even more so this game. The atmosphere was great.

Leeds and Manchester United players clash
“At times we had to cool down things on the pitch a little bit but this is what I did when I walked on to the pitch (during a late melee). I didn’t want anything to happen – no yellow or red cards.

“In moments like this, I think it’s important to try and cool things down.”

Leeds counterpart Marcelo Bielsa said he did not see the incidents involving objects being thrown, but condemned such actions.

“Any excess other than sporting should not be approved,” he said. “I can’t evaluate what you spoke about because I didn’t see it.”

