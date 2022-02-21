On This Day 2017: Sutton reserve keeper Wayne Shaw resigns over pie-eating stunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On This Day 2017: Sutton reserve keeper Wayne Shaw resigns over pie-eating stunt

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 6:02 am
Sutton reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw, right, left the club after his pie-eating stunt (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sutton reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw agreed to resign from the club after eating a pie in the dugout during an FA Cup fifth-round defeat by Arsenal the previous evening.

A betting row erupted as a result of the incident and then-manager Paul Doswell soon confirmed Shaw’s departure.

Shaw was shown on television tucking into the snack towards the end of the 2-0 loss to Premier League opposition – Sutton had surprisingly beaten Championship club Leeds in the previous round – before admitting after the game he was aware that a bookmaker was offering odds on him to be seen doing so.

“Wayne has offered his resignation to the chairman this afternoon and that has been accepted. It’s a very sad end to what was a very good story,” Doswell told Sky News.

Both the Football Association and the Gambling Commission announced that they would carry out independent investigations into the publicity stunt and in September 2017 Shaw was fined £375 and banned for two months by the FA for breaching their betting rules.

Sun Bets tweeted after the game they had paid out a “five-figure sum” on a bet that Shaw, then 46, would be shown eating a pie. Tabcorp, which owns the Sun Bets brand, was later fined £84,000 by the Gambling Commission for offering the 8-1 odds.

The goalkeeper, who also worked as a coach for the club, said after the game he “would give them a bit of banter”.

Doswell confirmed both investigating bodies had been in touch with the club and said Shaw had made a “very genuine mistake” after being a big part of the media build-up to the cup-tie.

Sutton United v Arsenal – Emirates FA Cup – Fifth Round – Gander Green Lane
Sutton accepted Shaw’s resignation as the truth came to light (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Of course we’ve been contacted by the FA, the betting commission, and it’s been a very sobering morning,” he said.

“At the moment it’s early days and it’s by way of e-mails and other bits and pieces but unfortunately it’s worldwide news this morning.

“It’s taken the gloss off my players’ performance and gone on to something it shouldn’t have gone on to. I feel very sorry for the players in many regards that that spotlight has been taken away from them.

“It was an honest error but one that’s had quite sad ramifications. Wayne’s been swept along with what’s happened in this last three or four weeks.

“Since the camera got him in the Leeds United game he’s gone into another world in terms of what he’s used to.

“I think he’s been ill-advised at times and he’s just made a very genuine mistake. If you knew him, he’s such a lovely, lovely man. His judgement wasn’t great last night and he’s obviously paid the price for that.”

Shaw found several allies in the controversy, including former England striker Gary Lineker, who tweeted: “So Wayne Shaw, who slept on a sofa 3 nights a week at Sutton to maintain and run the place loses his job over #piegate. FFS!

“Day by day football is losing its heart and its sense of humour. #piegate”

