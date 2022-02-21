PFA again calls for temporary head-injury substitutes after Robin Koch incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PFA again calls for temporary head-injury substitutes after Robin Koch incident

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 9:39 am
Robin Koch goes down for a second time before being substituted (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Professional Footballers’ Association has called again for the introduction of temporary substitutions for head injuries after Leeds’ Robin Koch was allowed to play on against Manchester United on Sunday.

Koch was left covered in blood after a clash with Scott McTominay early in the match but returned to the pitch with his head bandaged before going down again and finally being taken off.

Football Association guidelines state that any player that sustains a suspected concussion should immediately be removed from the pitch, and extra permanent substitutions are allowed in such cases.

But the PFA believes temporary substitutions to allow players to be fully evaluated before a decision is made about them returning to play are needed.

The organisation said in a statement on Twitter: “The injury to Leeds United’s Robin Koch demonstrates again that the current concussion protocols within football are failing to prioritise player safety.

“The ‘if in doubt, sit them out’ protocol is not being applied consistently within the pressurised environment of elite competitive football.

“We see frequent incidents of players returning to play with a potential brain injury, only to be removed shortly afterwards once symptoms visibly worsen.

Robin Koch has his head bandaged
“As the representative voice of players in England, we have been clear to @TheIFAB that we want to see the introduction of temporary concussion substitutes.

“Temporary concussion substitutes will allow medical teams additional time and an appropriate environment to make an initial assessment.

“Introducing temporary substitutes would allow a match to restart with neither side numerically disadvantaged, reducing pressure on players and medical teams to make quick decisions on whether an injured player continues.

“Put simply, the current rules set by @TheIFAB are not working, and players are being put at risk.”

Speaking about the incident after the match, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa insisted the cut rather than the force of the blow to Koch’s head was the reason for his withdrawal.

“He had a cut in his head and what excludes him or made him come off is the cut,” said the Argentinian.

The decision not to substitute Koch immediately drew criticism from several quarters, though.

Pundit Chris Sutton, whose father Mike – a former professional footballer – died from dementia in 2020, wrote on Twitter: “Football doesn’t care about its players. What needs to happen before the concussion procedure changes?”

