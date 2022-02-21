Kiran McDonald handed Scotland call-up for Six Nations clash with France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kiran McDonald handed Scotland call-up for Six Nations clash with France

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 11:42 am
Kiran McDonald has been called up by Scotland (David Davies/PA)
Uncapped Glasgow second-row Kiran McDonald is one of six players added to Gregor Townsend’s Scotland squad for this Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with France at BT Murrayfield.

James Lang, Ollie Smith, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan and Marshall Sykes have also been called up.

Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings and Cam Redpath have all returned to their clubs due to injury issues.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has challenged the newly-added players to capitalise on their opportunity to impress.

“While it is disappointing to lose players to injury ahead of the France match, this is a great opportunity for the new players to impress and force their way into our matchday squad,” he told Scottish Rugby.

“The attritional nature of the Guinness Six Nations means there are often changes made to the squad throughout the championship and it is a challenge we are much better equipped to deal with given our current squad depth.

“We wish those that have missed out through injury all the best in their rehabilitation, and we will continue to monitor their progress ahead of the final two games of the championship.”

There is good news for Townsend on the injury front as Josh Bayliss, who missed the opening two matches against England and Wales with concussion, scored a try on his return to action for Bath at the weekend and will be available for selection against the French.

