Paudie O’Connor suspended as Bradford take on Harrogate

Bradford will be without Paudie O’Connor for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Harrogate.

The Bantams defender is suspended after being sent off against Oldham at the weekend for an altercation with Hallam Hope.

Jamie Walker is still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Walker’s injury means Alex Gilliead should come in to fill his place in the starting line-up.

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver has been handed a boost with the return of Ryan Fallowfield and Lewis Page.

Both full-backs could come back into contention after shaking off knocks.

Midfielder Simon Power is still unavailable for the Sulphurites.

Defensive duo Rory McArdle and Lewis Richards are also still sidelined with injury.