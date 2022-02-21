Scunthorpe to assess striker Sam Burns ahead of Northampton clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Scunthorpe to assess striker Sam Burns ahead of Northampton clash

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 2:17 pm
Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill will make a late decision on striker Sam Burns (Richard Sellers/PA)
Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill will make a late decision on striker Sam Burns (Richard Sellers/PA)

Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill will assess striker Sam Burns before the home game against Northampton.

Burns, on loan from Blackburn, was withdrawn early in the second half during Saturday’s home defeat to Rochdale due to a tight calf.

Hill, who has no new injury or suspension worries, recalled Hayden Hackney against Rochdale – after the teenager completed a six-game ban – and fellow defender Mason O’Malley.

Midfielder Tom Pugh has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Northampton midfielder Jack Sowerby is an injury doubt after he was forced off in Saturday’s 3-0 home win against Colchester.

Sowerby, who had missed the previous two games due to a knee injury, was withdrawn midway through the second half and was replaced by Congolese forward Beryly Lubala.

Defender Aaron McGowan has been nursing a tight hamstring and will also be monitored after he was replaced in the second half.

Midfielder Shaun McWilliams sits out the second game of a two-match ban as the Cobblers bid to extend their unbeaten league run to five matches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal