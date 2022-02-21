Paul Ince set to take charge of Reading for first time against Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Ince set to take charge of Reading for first time against Birmingham

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 3:07 pm
Interim Reading boss Paul Ince has decisions to make ahead of the Sky Bet Championship clash with Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Interim Reading boss Paul Ince has decisions to make ahead of the Sky Bet Championship clash with Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Interim Reading boss Paul Ince has decisions to make ahead of Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Birmingham.

The 54-year-old former Manchester United and England midfielder, whose son Tom is on loan at the Royals from Stoke, was handed the reins on Saturday evening just hours after Veljko Paunovic’s departure having guided the club to a 3-2 victory at Preston in what proved to be his final game at the helm.

Ince has had little time to run the rule over a squad which won for the first time in 12 league games at Deepdale, where former Rangers winger Brandon Barker made a debut as a late substitute after signing a short-term deal.

Central defender Tom McIntyre was also used from the bench at the weekend for the first time since being sidelined by injury in August, but midfielder Josh Laurent has missed the last two games with an ankle problem and Dejan Tetek, Femi Azeez, Felipe Aararuna, Scott Dann and Alen Halilovic are still out.

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer will check on Manchester United loanees Tahith Chong and Teden Mengi before naming his team.

Midfielder Chong has not played since October after undergoing thigh surgery, but is back in training and closing in on a return.

Defender Mengi missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Stoke with a hamstring problem, but Bowyer does not expect him to be missing for too much longer.

However, Marc Roberts (hamstring), Troy Deeney, George Friend, Scott Hogan (all calf) and Taylor Richards (ankle) are still on the casualty list.

