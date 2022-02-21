Joe Mattock a doubt as Rotherham face Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Mattock a doubt as Rotherham face Morecambe

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 3:15 pm
Joe Mattock is touch and go for the visit of Morecambe (Nigel French/PA)
Joe Mattock is touch and go for the visit of Morecambe (Nigel French/PA)

Rotherham are waiting on Joe Mattock for their clash against Morecambe.

The 31-year-old missed out on the Millers’ 1-1- draw with Wigan on Friday after feeling some tightness in training but could come back into the side in midweek.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green has not played since January after suffering with injury and Tuesday’s fixture may come too soon for the defender.

Ollie Rathbone scored a superb goal to make sure Rotherham took home a point in the top-of-the-table clash against Wigan and will be hoping to start in midfield once again.

Morecambe’s Liam Gibson may come into the side for their trip to Yorkshire.

The 24-year-old defender was due to be assessed ahead of the Shrimps’ postponed game against Shrewsbury on the weekend after missing all of February so far.

Ryan McLaughlin and Jacob Mensah continue to be Morecambe’s only injury worries heading into Tuesday.

Stephen Robinson’s men will be hoping to end their recent run of five matches without a win with a result at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

