Kayden Jackson in the frame to start again for Ipswich against Cheltenham

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 4:02 pm
Kayden Jackson may start after his brace last time out (Simon Galloway/PA)
Kayden Jackson may start after his brace last time out (Simon Galloway/PA)

Kayden Jackson will be looking to start again for Ipswich as they take on Cheltenham at Portman Road.

The 27-year-old centre forward has missed large parts of the season but scored his first goal in the league in Town’s 3-0 win over Burton and will be eager to line up from the off and carry on the momentum.

Lee Evans returned from illness last time out and it is yet to be seen whether he can make it back-to-back starts.

Winger Kyle Edwards is nursing a quad injury and is a long-term worry for Kieran McKenna.

Alfie May will look to continue his fine form for Cheltenham after scoring eight goals in his last four games.

The 28-year-old frontman notched four in Town’s 5-5 draw with Wycombe at the weekend.

Sean Long may come into the squad after recovering from a groin problem.

Dan Nlundulu (hamstring) and Charlie Brown (groin) will continue to watch on from the sidelines.

