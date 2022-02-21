Luke Leahy returns from suspension for Shrewsbury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luke Leahy will return for Shrewsbury as they take on Portsmouth on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has served a two-match ban for picking up 10 yellow cards and was meant to return for the weekend’s game against Morecambe before it was postponed.

Defender Tom Flanagan could also make his full debut.

Town boss Steve Cotterill may make changes as they look for their first win in seven league games.

Portsmouth will be without winger Michael Jacobs for their visit to Shropshire.

The 30-year-old suffered a knee injury in training last Thursday and is unsure on the severity of the injury.

Defender Sean Raggett and winger Reeco Hackett-Fairchild are both in contention to play after missing training for most of last week.

Shaun Williams (back) and Kieron Freeman (ankle) will continue to nurse their respective injuries.