Noah Chilvers and Tom Dallison pushing to start as Colchester take on Hartlepool

Colchester duo Noah Chilvers and Tom Dallison could push to start in Tuesday night’s League Two match against Hartlepool.

The pair both started on the bench after returning from injury in the 3-0 defeat to Northampton on Saturday, with Chilvers making a 20-minute appearance.

Goalkeeper Sam Hornby has kept his spot between the sticks for the last two games despite the return of Shamal George from suspension.

Ryan Clampin is still sidelined with a knee injury.

Hartlepool manager Graeme Lee could make changes to his side for the trip to Colchester Community Stadium.

Full-backs Jamie Sterry and David Ferguson are doubts after both were sidelined against Sutton at the weekend with injury and illness, respectively.

Zaine Francis-Angol came into the starting line-up as a replacement and could do the same against Colchester.

Forward Joe Grey was rested for the weekend match and could be back available.