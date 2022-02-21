No new injury concerns for Leyton Orient ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new injury concerns for Leyton Orient ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 4:37 pm
Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett is aiming to end a run of poor form at home to Bristol Rovers. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett is aiming to end a run of poor form at home to Bristol Rovers. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leyton Orient have no fresh injury worries as they look to address their poor form when they host Bristol Rovers.

The O’s have taken just two points from their last nine games in Sky Bet League Two and saw their weekend fixture against Harrogate called off due to Storm Eunice.

Manager Kenny Jackett will still be without striker Paul Smyth.

He is recovering from a collapsed lung suffered in the defeat to Mansfield last month.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton could be boosted by the return of Antony Evans.

The midfielder has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury but is back in training.

Jon Nolan is yet to make his debut for the Gas as he continues to recover from a long-term knee injury.

Forward Ryan Loft came off the bench in Saturday’s 4-0 win at Stevenage and will be pushing for a start after returning from a back problem.

