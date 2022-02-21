No new injury concerns for Leyton Orient ahead of Bristol Rovers clash By Press Association February 21, 2022, 4:37 pm Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett is aiming to end a run of poor form at home to Bristol Rovers. (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Leyton Orient have no fresh injury worries as they look to address their poor form when they host Bristol Rovers. The O’s have taken just two points from their last nine games in Sky Bet League Two and saw their weekend fixture against Harrogate called off due to Storm Eunice. Manager Kenny Jackett will still be without striker Paul Smyth. He is recovering from a collapsed lung suffered in the defeat to Mansfield last month. Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton could be boosted by the return of Antony Evans. The midfielder has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury but is back in training. Jon Nolan is yet to make his debut for the Gas as he continues to recover from a long-term knee injury. Forward Ryan Loft came off the bench in Saturday’s 4-0 win at Stevenage and will be pushing for a start after returning from a back problem. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Joey Barton hails Bristol Rovers performance but wants team to be more ruthless Bristol Rovers continue play-off push with emphatic win at struggling Stevenage Stevenage without suspended Luke Prosser as they prepare to face Bristol Rovers Hamstring injury keeps Bristol Rovers’ Antony Evans on the sidelines