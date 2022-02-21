Sean Clare suspended as Charlton look to return to winning ways against MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton midfielder Sean Clare starts a three-match ban at home to MK Dons.

Clare was shown a straight red card in Charlton’s 4-0 defeat to Oxford on Saturday after grabbing U’s striker Matty Taylor around the neck.

Mason Burstow could return to the starting line-up if Scott Fraser is unavailable again.

Strike trio Jayden Stockley, Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington all missed the Oxford setback as a third-successive defeat dropped Charlton to 16th.

MK Dons will be without the suspended Daniel Harvie at The Valley.

Harvie picked up a 10th booking in the weekend win at Sunderland and will also sit out Saturday’s home game with Bolton.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden, signed on loan from Aston Villa last month, could replace Harvie to make his second Dons start.

David Kasumu – who is fit again after a hamstring problem – and Connor Wickham, who scored the winner at former club Sunderland after coming off the bench, are also in contention.