Ryan Lowe could shake things up ahead of Preston’s clash with Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ryan Lowe could shake things up ahead of Preston’s clash with Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 4:49 pm
Preston boss Ryan Lowe could shake things up for the visit of Nottingham Forest (Nick Potts/PA)
Preston boss Ryan Lowe could shake things up for the visit of Nottingham Forest (Nick Potts/PA)

Preston boss Ryan Lowe could shake things up ahead of the Championship clash with Nottingham Forest after a bruising weekend.

North End lost 3-2 at home to struggling Reading on Saturday, with Lowe opting for a change of personnel and shape after just 35 minutes when he sent on Liam Lindsay for Brad Potts, while Ryan Ledson followed at the break and Ched Evans just eight minutes later.

Loan signing Josh Murphy, who has been missing since October with ankle and calf injuries, is back in training, although the game will come too soon for him.

Greg Cunningham (calf), Sean Maguire (ankle) and Tom Barkhuizen (calf) remain on the sidelines.

Forest will return to action after a blank weekend following the postponement of their trip to Bournemouth on Friday as a result of storm damage to the Vitality Stadium.

Keeper Brice Samba will belatedly start a three-match ban following his dismissal in the 2-2 draw with Stoke on February 12.

United States international Ethan Horvath, who has made just one league appearance since his summer arrival from Club Brugge, is in line to deputise.

Steve Cooper’s side have lost just once in their last eight games in all competitions and will run out only three points shy of the play-off places.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]