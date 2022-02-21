Ben Reeves a late decision for Gillingham against AFC Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Midfielder Ben Reeves will be assessed before Gillingham manager Neil Harris names his squad to face AFC Wimbledon.

Reeves returned from an ankle injury in Saturday’s defeat to Plymouth, coming off the bench to play the last 20 minutes.

The Gills remain without Mustapha Carayol, Danny Lloyd and Alex MacDonald, with the latter sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Harris had his players in training on Sunday following the Plymouth defeat but insisted it was to plan for Tuesday’s game and not a punishment.

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson will be without Ayoub Assal for the trip to Kent.

Assal will serve the second game of his two-match ban after collecting his 10th yellow card of the season against Sunderland.

Luke McCormick was sent off against the Black Cats but should be available again after serving his ban against Bolton.

The manner of the 4-0 defeat against the Trotters prompted Wimbledon’s first team to offer to refund the fans who made the journey to the University of Bolton stadium.