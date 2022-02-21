Rochdale have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Port Vale’s visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rochdale have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Port Vale’s visit

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 5:02 pm
Jimmy Keohane is still not yet ready to return to first-team action as Rochdale host Port Vale (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rochdale have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Port Vale.

Dale ended a six-game run without a win in Sky Bet League Two when they won 2-1 at Scunthorpe at the weekend.

Jimmy Keohane is still unavailable despite returning to training following a broken foot.

Paul Downing (groin) is also out, as is Birmingham loanee Josh Andrews.

Port Vale drew 1-1 at Tranmere last time out with boss Darrell Clarke absent for a period of time following a close family bereavement.

Assistant manager Andy Crosby will lead the team again but will still be without Tom Conlon, who is out with an Achilles issue.

James Gibbons is also missing with a hamstring injury as Vale look to stretch their seven-game unbeaten run.

Jamie Proctor played another 45 minutes in his comeback from injury and will be pushing for a start.

