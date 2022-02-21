Rochdale have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Port Vale’s visit By Press Association February 21, 2022, 5:02 pm Jimmy Keohane is still not yet ready to return to first-team action as Rochdale host Port Vale (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rochdale have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Port Vale. Dale ended a six-game run without a win in Sky Bet League Two when they won 2-1 at Scunthorpe at the weekend. Jimmy Keohane is still unavailable despite returning to training following a broken foot. Paul Downing (groin) is also out, as is Birmingham loanee Josh Andrews. Port Vale drew 1-1 at Tranmere last time out with boss Darrell Clarke absent for a period of time following a close family bereavement. Assistant manager Andy Crosby will lead the team again but will still be without Tom Conlon, who is out with an Achilles issue. James Gibbons is also missing with a hamstring injury as Vale look to stretch their seven-game unbeaten run. Jamie Proctor played another 45 minutes in his comeback from injury and will be pushing for a start. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Jamie Proctor earns Port Vale point at Tranmere with stoppage-time equaliser Hayden Hackney returns to contention as Scunthorpe take on Rochdale Darrell Clarke sorry for Port Vale fans after ‘awful’ game against Northampton Port Vale and Northampton play out goalless draw