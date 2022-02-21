Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could make changes against Wigan By Press Association February 21, 2022, 5:07 pm Gareth Ainsworth could make changes to his Wycombe side (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could make changes as his side prepare to host Wigan. Ainsworth made four alterations for the 5-5 draw against Cheltenham at the weekend, including Daryl Horgan and Sullay Kaikai starting together. Josh Scowen could be back involved for the Chairboys after returning from suspension. Wycombe are without a win in their last five games. Will Keane could push to get more minutes for Wigan as they travel to Adams Park. The forward, who is Wigan’s top scorer with 15 goals so far this season, is returning from injury and made an appearance from the bench against Rotherham last Friday. Stephen Humphrys could push to keep his place after being brought into the starting line-up and scoring against the Millers. The Latics are currently second in the League One table. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Michael Duff lost for words following Cheltenham’s stunning comeback Midfielder Josh Scowen suspended as Wycombe play host to Cheltenham Wigan stretch gap to third with dominant League One victory over lowly Crewe Will Keane could keep starting spot after goalscoring return as Wigan host Crewe