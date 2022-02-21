Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could make changes against Wigan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could make changes as his side prepare to host Wigan.

Ainsworth made four alterations for the 5-5 draw against Cheltenham at the weekend, including Daryl Horgan and Sullay Kaikai starting together.

Josh Scowen could be back involved for the Chairboys after returning from suspension.

Wycombe are without a win in their last five games.

Will Keane could push to get more minutes for Wigan as they travel to Adams Park.

The forward, who is Wigan’s top scorer with 15 goals so far this season, is returning from injury and made an appearance from the bench against Rotherham last Friday.

Stephen Humphrys could push to keep his place after being brought into the starting line-up and scoring against the Millers.

The Latics are currently second in the League One table.