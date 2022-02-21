Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin joins CSKA Moscow on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has joined CSKA Moscow on loan until the end of the season.

The injury-plagued 26-year-old has managed just eight appearances since his £25million signing in August 2019.

A thigh problem just two matches into his career at his new club followed almost immediately by an Achilles tendon rupture sidelined him for 19 months.

He has struggled to regain a place in the team since coming back, not helped by a knee injury late last season which kept him out for three months.

The transfer window remains opens for the Russian Premier League until Tuesday and that has enabled the Ivory Coast international to leave in an attempt to get some much-needed game time following the January arrivals of Donny Van De Beek and Dele Alli.

“Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has joined CSKA Moscow on loan for the remainder of the 2021-22 season,” said the club in a statement.