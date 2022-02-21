St Mirren granted permission to speak to Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Mirren have been granted permission to hold talks with Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson about taking over as manager.

The Buddies have targeted Robinson, who has previously managed Motherwell, to replace Jim Goodwin after he joined Aberdeen on Saturday.

A statement on Morecambe’s website read: “Morecambe FC can confirm that we have been approached by Scottish Premiership side St Mirren to speak to manager Stephen Robinson in relation to their managerial vacancy.

“The club has reluctantly granted St Mirren permission to speak to Stephen regarding the position. We hope for a swift resolution to this matter.”

St Mirren currently lie seventh in the Scottish Premiership.