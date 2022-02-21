Hull facing goalkeeping crisis for their home game against Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hull facing goalkeeping crisis for their home game against Barnsley

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 7:12 pm
Hull goalkeeper Matt Ingram is recovering after being knocked out at QPR on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Hull are facing a goalkeeping crisis for their home game against Barnsley.

Matt Ingram was knocked out in Saturday’s draw at QPR and was replaced by teenager Harvey Cartwright, who is in contention for his first league start for the club.

Cartwright, 19, is on stand-by as fellow goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, on loan from Chelsea, is rated 50/50 due to a hand injury.

Defender Lewie Coyle (hamstring) is expected to miss out again, while Iran striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has an unspecified injury.

Barnsley midfielder Amine Bassi is back in contention after missing Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry due to a knock.

Defender Callum Brittain returned to the starting line-up at the weekend, but is expected to be rested after recently recovering from injury.

The game is likely to come too soon for injured pair Liam Kitching and Aaron Leya Iseka.

Reds boss Poya Asbaghi has no new injuries, but Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo and Clarke Oduor are still out.

