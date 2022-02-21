Ross Graham’s dreams came true with goal for Dundee United against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross Graham’s dreams came true with goal for Dundee United against Rangers

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 10:32 pm
Ross Graham is making an impact for Dundee United (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ross Graham is making an impact for Dundee United (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ross Graham grew up dreaming of scoring for his beloved Dundee United – and on Sunday he finally managed it.

The homegrown defender, who turns 21 on Wednesday, nodded in the opening goal in the 1-1 draw with Rangers, fulfilling a boyhood ambition.

He described it as a “special moment”.

“I’ve been dreaming of that for most of my life,” said Graham.

“I had a season ticket in the George Fox upper tier and remember coming here with my dad and my brother so it was a special moment to see the fans get off their seats when I scored.

“It was my first goal professionally. I maybe scored a goal when I was 10 or 11, but that one has been a long time coming.”

Graham has started United’s last six games since returning from a loan spell at Dunfermline in January. Prior to that he had temporary stints with Cove and Elgin.

He feels he is now ready to establish himself in Tam Courts’ team going forwards.

“I went on three loan spells to get me ready for this moment,” he said.

“I wanted to come back to United sure that I was ready to play for them. I think I am ready now. It was a different experience for me at Dunfermline.

“It probably put me in good stead to come back here and fight for a place at Dundee United. The gaffer spoke to me when my loan ended at Dunfermline.

“I came back early from my loan but he told me there were going to be opportunities here for me. I have been given an opportunity and taken my chance.”

United have enjoyed an upturn in form since the winter break, losing only one of their last eight games in all competitions.

Graham had played his part in keeping four consecutive clean sheets prior to the concession of a late equaliser against Rangers.

“We had to defend to get a point out of the game,” he admitted.

“We were obviously disappointed when we were ahead to concede the goal but we’ll take a point. We’ve all been playing well and keeping the back door shut.”

