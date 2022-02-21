Giorgos Giakoumakis earns Ange Postecoglou praise as Celtic turn fortunes around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giorgos Giakoumakis earns Ange Postecoglou praise as Celtic turn fortunes around

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 10:32 pm
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou (right) praised Giorgios Giakoumakis (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ange Postecoglou hailed Giorgos Giakoumakis’ fortitude after his hat-trick in Celtic’s hard-fought 3-2 win over Dundee on Sunday confirmed a turnaround in fortunes at Parkhead.

The 27-year-old Greece forward had a slow start to his Hoops career following his £2.5millon move from VVV Venlo last August, mainly due to injury, and his stoppage-time penalty miss in the goalless draw against Livingston in October, which cost Celtic the chance to climb over Rangers to the top of the cinch Premiership, did nothing to placate doubting Hoops fans.

However, Giakoumakis has fully recovered from a knee injury and has been on an upward trajectory since the turn of the year and – after shrugging off an early missed chance against bottom side Dundee – he struck three times to take the Hoops three points clear of their Old Firm rivals at the top of the league.

An impressed Postecoglou said: “I think most good strikers need a strong mentality.

“Even the best strikers in the world are going to miss chances, how you respond to it is really important. He responded in a positive way.

“He didn’t have a great introduction to life here, he missed a penalty in the last minute.

“It would have been very easy for him to cower after that but he has risen to the challenge and done a good job for us.

“He was been going well for us, he hasn’t got the rewards of goals, he has been a bit unlucky.

“It is why I brought him to the club. The way a lot of oppositions set up against us, a lot of bodies in the box, you need presence in there. It’s not as if we have a lot of space to run into.

“I know that’s where his strengths lie and it is just a matter of him gaining a little bit of confidence which he has. I think he has been really good for us the last few weeks.

“For all strikers, goals are important and on Sunday he was hugely important for us as I said with so many bodies in the box he was able to find the space to score the goals.”

Giakoumakis, who took his tally to seven for the season against the Taysiders, admitted the penalty miss against Livi was a testing time for him.

He said: “To be honest, it was difficult. But from these difficulties you grow up.

“You become stronger mentally and it was something, in the end, that really helped me a lot.

“They (team-mates) helped me a lot. Even after the game, they all came to me and said it was fine and we would recover the points.

“To be honest, we are not kids. We have to make our mentality stronger ourselves.

“I owe a lot of things to my family. They are my strength and they deserve every success I have and every happiness.”

