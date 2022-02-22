On this day in 2003: Shane Warne handed 12-month ban after taking diuretic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2003: Shane Warne handed 12-month ban after taking diuretic

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 6:03 am
Shane Warne was banned from cricket for a year on this day in 2003 after he tested positive for banned diuretics (Mike Egerton/PA)
Shane Warne was banned from cricket for a year on this day in 2003, ruling him out of the World Cup, after he tested positive for banned diuretics.

Warne accused the Australian Cricket Board’s drugs tribunal of bowing to “anti-doping hysteria” after they handed him a 12-month suspension for using a prohibited substance as a masking agent.

The then 33-year-old came out fighting after Queensland judge Glen Williams QC announced the three-man panel had found him guilty of breaching the ACB’s drugs code.

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne at The Oval (John Walton/PA)

The verdict came as a body blow for the leg-spinner, who had insisted from the outset that the fluid tablet he took from his mother was purely to make him look good in front of the television cameras.

The tribunal decided that defence did not constitute “exceptional circumstances” – which would have justified dismissing the charge under ACB policy – and therefore found him guilty.

“I would like to say I am absolutely devastated and very upset at the committee’s decision to suspend me for 12 months and I will appeal,” Warne said.

“I feel I am a victim of the anti-doping hysteria. I also want to repeat that I have never taken any performance-enhancing drugs and never will.

“I feel a 12-month suspension is a very harsh penalty for not checking what I took with anyone. Playing for Australia and Victoria is my love. I would never knowingly put that in jeopardy. I love playing cricket too much.”

Diuretics are commonly used to aid weight loss by ridding the body of any excess fluids but are banned in sport because they can mask the detection of steroids in the system.

Warne’s mother Brigitte gave him the Moduretic before he went in front of the cameras to tell the world of his decision to retire from one-day international cricket after the World Cup.

Warne returned to cricket following his ban and took over 1,000 wickets in Tests and one-day internationals across his career before retiring from international cricket in January 2007.

