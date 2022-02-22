Millie Knight admits Paralympic gold would be ’emotional’ but accepts difficulty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Millie Knight admits Paralympic gold would be ’emotional’ but accepts difficulty

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 12:13 pm
Skier Millie Knight is preparing for her third Paralympics (Tim Goode/PA)
Skier Millie Knight is preparing for her third Paralympics (Tim Goode/PA)

Visually-impaired skier Millie Knight admits it would be “extremely emotional” to complete her Paralympic medal collection with gold in Beijing but is keen to curb expectation.

Knight, who won two silvers and a bronze in PyeongChang in 2018, was on Tuesday selected for her third successive Games after fearing repeated concussions may end her career.

The 23-year-old underlined her mental resilience in January by becoming super combined world champion in Lillehammer, Norway, in addition to taking bronze in the super-G event.

While she has taken confidence from those successes, Kent-born Knight accepts she faces a tough task next month when she goes for glory in each of the five Paralympic alpine events alongside guide Brett Wild.

“Obviously to complete the set would be extremely emotional,” she told the PA news agency. “We have every title at the moment, except for Paralympic champions.

“I don’t believe that this is something that we will achieve in these Games – the standard of the field has increased 10-fold and there are some incredibly talented girls out there.

“I made the conscious decision a couple of months ago to take the pressure off myself by not aiming for a medal target and that’s actually released a lot of space in my mind to actually focus on things that I can control and that are important, like my fitness and my strength.

“I’m in a much better position now than I would be if I hadn’t won those (World Championship) medals and I’m very grateful that we did win them. It has given us a little bit of confidence but not too much that it’s going to distract us from the reality.”

Knight was chosen as Great Britain’s flagbearer on her Games debut aged 15 at Sochi in 2014, before bringing home a trio of medals from South Korea four years later.

Selection for China comes just 12 months on since she had serious doubts about returning to the slopes amid the punishing recovery from the fourth traumatic head injury of her life, suffered during a training crash in Austria.

“To be going through concussion again, for the fourth time, was heartbreaking and it was so demoralising mentally because the recovery was slow,” she said.

“It was painful, nothing was happening very fast and I knew that all the girls I am competing against were out training and I’m still stuck in my bed really not functioning well as a human, never mind as a world champion or a Paralympic medallist.

“It was so frustrating and there was a lot of time when I actually thought I wasn’t going to get better and I wasn’t ever going to get my skis back on because I just thought, ‘I think this fear is going to rule me’, and, well, I didn’t let it.”

Knight, from Canterbury, lost the majority of her sight due to two separate eye infections in early childhood and took up skiing not long after, aged six.

She and Scotsman Wild – a submariner in the Royal Navy – became Britain’s first world champions in a snow sport in 2017 when they triumphed in the downhill event in Tarvisio, Italy.

They backed that up with second-placed finishes in downhill and super-G at the Paralympics the following year, in addition to third in the slalom, prior to claiming a second world title just last month.

The pair have been together for six years and race untethered, communicating via Bluetooth headsets in their helmets as they hurtle down mountains at speeds of around 70 miles per hour.

Despite the obvious dangers, Knight – a psychology student at Kent University – says skiing provides a perfect antidote to the restrictive nature of everyday living.

“I was rubbish at sports when I was younger, like really bad, and I still gave everything a go,” she said.

“When I was at school there were sports like hockey and netball and rounders, things like that, and I couldn’t see the ball at all. In cross country, I kept running over trees and it was so bad.

“Then I took up rowing and everybody is going backwards, nobody can really see where they are going, so you’re all in the same boat.

“That was kind of the turning point in the world of sport for me, I was like, ‘oh, there are actually sports I can do’.

“But skiing is very unique. Life is fairly slow and restrictive in my day-to-day life: I can’t drive a car and I have to rely on a lot of other people to take me places and to do things.

“Whereas skiing, I’m in control, I’m the one that can go really fast and it’s pretty awesome.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal