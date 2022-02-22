Concussion protocol changes ‘not foreseen’ at this stage, IFAB says ahead of AGM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Concussion protocol changes ‘not foreseen’ at this stage, IFAB says ahead of AGM

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 1:05 pm
Leeds defender Robin Koch played on for nearly 20 minutes after suffering a head injury against Manchester United on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)
No changes to football’s concussion protocols are planned by the game’s lawmakers at their annual general meeting next month.

The issue of concussion in the sport was brought into sharp focus on Sunday when Leeds’ Robin Koch sustained a blow to the head against Manchester United.

Koch was left covered in blood after clashing with Scott McTominay in the 12th minute but returned to the pitch with his head bandaged before going down again and eventually being withdrawn in the 31st minute.

Both the Professional Footballers’ Association, which has called for the introduction of temporary substitutes, and brain injury charity Headway have criticised the current protocols.

The two groups claim they do not prioritise player safety, with the latter saying the Premier League’s reputation was “on the line” after the Koch incident.

The League responded to Headway’s comments by saying any changes in concussion laws must come from the International Football Association Board, which will discuss the issue at its AGM on March 3.

An IFAB spokesperson told the PA news agency on Tuesday: “The concussion trials will indeed be part of the discussions at our upcoming AGM. However, at this stage, changes to the protocols are not foreseen.

“At its (annual business meeting) on 16 December 2020, the IFAB approved two different trials with additional permanent ‘concussion substitutes’.

“One of the two protocols must be used in its entirety with no variations being allowed except as outlined in the protocols.

“While all relevant football and medical-related feedback and data from the trial are being collected, the amount of information gathered so far is limited and insufficient to form any clear conclusions.

“Therefore, because of the very low number of reported concussion incidents, the ABM on 25 November 2021 agreed to extend the trial for 12 months beyond the original deadline (August 2022).

“Together with FIFA Medical, we are collecting all available information on each of the incidents. In addition, new scientific information is constantly being reviewed on this subject, and should there be any clear evidence in favour of different approaches such as temporary substitutes, the IFAB always said it would consider testing alternative protocols as well.

“At this stage, however, it is our understanding that additional permanent substitutes are the more appropriate way forward.”

Football Association guidelines state any player who sustains a suspected concussion should immediately be removed from the pitch.

The PFA wants the introduction of temporary substitutions for head injuries so players can be fully assessed before a decision is made about them returning to play.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said on Tuesday that the Yorkshire club had followed the current protocols in regards to Koch’s head injury and acted “impeccably”.

Marcelo Bielsa File Photo
Bielsa said: “If there’s something that the medical staff at Leeds have done, and I as an extension of their decisions, it’s to abide strictly by the rules whether by Covid or any knocks to the head or any other case.

“If any club has acted impeccably with the rules regards to health, it’s Leeds.

“We did nothing different to the protocol. We did everything according to the protocol. I was convinced it was just the bleeding from the cut. That was the first conclusion after the evaluation the player had.

“When he manifested different symptoms, he was substituted.”

