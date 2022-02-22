Ireland qualify for T20 World Cup with comprehensive victory over Oman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ireland qualify for T20 World Cup with comprehensive victory over Oman

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 2:13 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 3:12 pm
Ireland have qualified for the first round of the 2022 T20 World Cup (Donnall Farmer/PA)
Ireland secured their place at this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia after beating Oman by 56 runs in their qualifying semi-final in Al Amerat.

Gareth Delany top-scored with 47 as Ireland made 165 for seven from their 20 overs, and that proved more than enough as hosts Oman were bowled out for 109 with nine balls remaining.

Simi Singh was the pick of the Ireland bowling attack, his off-spin again proving effective on the Oman pitches as he claimed figures of three for 20 from 3.3 overs.

Ireland had progressed from their group in top spot after wins over Germany and Bahrain, having only been beaten by the United Arab Emirates in the tournament.

However, Andy Balbirnie’s men suffered a double early blow at the start of their semi-final as they lost the captain and his fellow opener with the score on 19, bringing Delany to the crease.

The 24-year-old led Ireland towards a defendable total with three sixes and three fours in a rapid 32-ball innings while Harry Tector (35) and Andy McBrine – who made 36 from 21 before taking two for 24 with the ball – also contributed valuable knocks.

Oman struggled to get going in reply before a partnership between Shoaib Khan (30) and captain Zeeshan Maqsood (28) briefly threatened Ireland’s victory bid.

Josh Little separated the pair with the wicket of Khan though, and Oman never got close in the end.

Ireland captain Balbirnie said: “Our determination was key today. We knew that to qualify we would have to win three games. We gradually got better as the tournament got on and that’s what you have to do in tournaments.

“Our T20 cricket has been really inconsistent so winning three games – we knew we would have to be at our best. Today, I think was our best all-round performance.

“We are in a really good place as a team. The guys that aren’t playing are pushing the guys that are, day in day out. We don’t have a whole lot of cricketers to choose from but the ones we are choosing are doing a great job.

He added: “The pressure in this tournament was something we hadn’t experienced in a while so I’m really relieved that we were able to come out on the right side.”

The UAE also qualified for the T20 World Cup following a 68-run win over Nepal in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

