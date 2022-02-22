Manchester United punished by FA for conduct of players in win over Brighton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association for their reaction to Brighton captain Lewis Dunk’s challenge on Anthony Elanga at Old Trafford last week.

The Red Devils won the Premier League meeting 2-0 on February 15 thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes on a night when the visitors were reduced to 10 men early in the second half.

Dunk was initially booked for bringing down Elanga, only for it to be upgraded to a red card after referee Peter Bankes was advised to check the pitchside monitor by video assistant referee Jarred Gillett.

The official was harangued by United players following the initial incident and the FA charged the club with failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

“Manchester United FC has been fined £20,000 for a breach of FA Rule E20.1 that took place at its Premier League against Brighton and Hove Albion FC on Tuesday, 15 February 2022,” a statement from the FA read.

“Manchester United FC admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 53rd minute and accepted the standard penalty.”