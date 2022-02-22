Levi Colwill back from injury as Huddersfield take on Cardiff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield have Levi Colwill back available for their Championship clash with Cardiff on Wednesday.

The on-loan Chelsea defender could make his first appearance since suffering a knee injury in early January but the Terriers are in excellent form, beating league leaders Fulham at the weekend, and boss Carlos Corberan could stick with an unchanged team.

Back-up keeper Jamal Blackman is also available again after a stomach problem but Tino Anjorin (foot) and Pipa (groin) are not yet ready to return.

Alex Vallejo (knee), Rolando Aarons (knee) and Ryan Schofield (shoulder) are all long-term absentees.

Cardiff have been dealt a blow with the news Max Watters faces a significant spell out.

The striker sustained an ankle injury during training last week and is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Midfielder Joe Ralls could be back, though, after sitting out victory over Coventry and the weekend’s draw with Blackpool.

Centre-backs Curtis Nelson and Sean Morrison remain long-term absentees.