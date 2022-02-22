Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals he suffers from ‘snooker depression’ following matches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals he suffers from ‘snooker depression’ following matches

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 7:07 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 11:09 pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan, a six-time world champion, opened up on his post-match issues (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan revealed he gets “snooker depression” following matches after he booked his place in the second round of the European Masters, where world number one Mark Selby suffered a shock early exit.

After completing a qualifying-round victory over Nigel Bond, O’Sullivan had suggested he “couldn’t give a monkey’s” about going on to securing another world title and felt his continued success had got somewhat “boring”.

The six-time world champion was again in the spotlight during Tuesday’s afternoon session at Milton Keynes, where he edged past China’s world number 104 Zhang Anda in a deciding frame.

O’Sullivan, who appeared troubled by a glare from lighting around the arena when sitting in his chair, had opened up a 4-2 lead following a break of 128.

Zhang, though, produced runs of 114 and 91 to force a decider, which O’Sullivan took 96-44 to move into the last 32 – where he will play Wu Yize.

When reflecting on his performance, O’Sullivan told reporters: “I find it hard to talk about my games, I have snooker depression for two or three hours after my matches. Talking about it puts me in a bad place.

“I call it snooker depression because it is depression due to snooker. I don’t just wake up and say ‘I’m depressed’ – you aren’t when you are doing something you enjoy.

“You might afterwards, but you can get it doing this job if it bothers you and you are not enjoying it. And that happens to me, snooker plays on the mind.

“If you love your job, any job, then you won’t suffer with it – unless you are totally detached from your feelings. Let’s call it sports depression, across the board.

“It’s up to you to find ways to deal with it – and I am going to smash the gym, feel better, eat nice food, get into my spa and sauna and watch it disappear,” O’Sullivan added, quoted by Eurosport.

On the other tables, top seed and holder Selby suffered an unexpected early exit after a 5-3 defeat by Jordan Brown.

The world champion – who admitted he was struggling with his own mental health after defeat in the quarter-finals of the Masters last month – had levelled the match with a 128 break in the sixth frame.

It was Brown, though, who went on to claim victory, edging a close eighth frame 68-55 after Selby could not make the most of a half-century break.

Martin Gould
Martin Gould, runner-up last year, was among the winners on Tuesday afternoon (Nigel French/PA)

There were also victories for last year’s runner-up Martin Gould, Ali Carter and Ricky Walden, who beat Welshman Matthew Stevens 5-1.

Earlier, Scotland’s John Higgins had coasted into the second round with his own 5-1 win over Jamie Clarke, making three half-century breaks.

China’s Wu missed out on a maximum attempt with a clearance of 112 in the third frame of his 5-3 victory against Fergal O’Brien, while compatriots Liang Wenbo, Pang Junxu and Yuan Sijun all safely progressed to round three.

Tuesday’s late matches at the Marshall Arena saw Judd Trump recover from 4-2 down to beat Jak Jones in a last-frame decider with a break of 98.

Neil Robertson, who lifted last week’s Cazoo Players Championship title in Wolverhampton, had no such drama in a flawless 5-0 victory over Alife Burden as he reeled off four centuries during the opening frames without conceding a single point.

Anthony McGill produced breaks of 134 and 124 as he beat Hossein Vafaei by the same scoreline, but Shaun Murphy is out after a 5-3 defeat by Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham.

