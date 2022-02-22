New Dons deal for Ross McCrorie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

New Dons deal for Ross McCrorie

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 8:57 pm
Ross McCrorie has extended his Aberdeen contract (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ross McCrorie has extended his Aberdeen contract (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross McCrorie has signed a two-year contract extension with Aberdeen.

The 23-year-old former Rangers player has committed himself to Pittodrie until 2026.

The versatile player has made 67 appearances for the Dons and impressed in midfield on Saturday during a 1-1 draw with Motherwell in Jim Goodwin’s first game in charge, after playing more often in defence under Stephen Glass.

McCrorie said: “It has been an eventful year and a half, but I have enjoyed it. I have loved playing for the club, I get on well with all the staff and everyone at Pittodrie and Cormack Park.

“I came up here with the aim of trying to play as many games as possible, and I think I have played almost every game I have been available for. I feel that I have developed as a player on the pitch and as a person off it.

“My game has gone to a new level, and I must thank the club for helping me get there. It is all about pushing Aberdeen forward now.”

Goodwin added: “If you could have another six or seven Ross McCrories in your side, then you would be a very, very good team.

“Ross is everything I want in an Aberdeen player – his attitude, his personality, the respect he has for people around the club and the way he goes about his business.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal