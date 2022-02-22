Oisin McEntee nets maiden Morton goal in win at Partick By Press Association February 22, 2022, 9:42 pm Oisin McEntee scored Thistle’s winner (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Oisin McEntee scored his first goal for Greenock Morton to earn a 1-0 win at Partick Thistle in the cinch Championship. Ross Docherty went close early on for the hosts and Brian Graham sent a shot just wide. Alex Jakubiak wasted another good Thistle chance while both sides had penalty appeals waved away in a scoreless first half. Graham saw a second-half spot-kick saved by Jack Hamilton and headed the rebound against a post, with a Thistle goal disallowed shortly afterwards. Robbie Muirhead’s low free-kick at the other end was saved but five minutes after making a triple substitution, Morton broke through. Reece Lyon, one of the newcomers, swung in a free-kick which was flicked on by Gozie Ugwu for McEntee to finish. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds demands midweek revival after Morton loss Dougie Imrie masterminds Morton’s win over former team Inverness Caley Thistle’s winless run reaches seven games as Morton edge to victory Graham Alexander ‘always confident’ as Motherwell left it late against Morton