Hartlepool come from behind to claim Colchester victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Hartlepool come from behind to claim Colchester victory

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 9:47 pm
Graeme Lee saw his side hit back to win (Richard Sellers/PA)
Graeme Lee saw his side hit back to win (Richard Sellers/PA)

Substitute Isaac Fletcher grabbed the winner as Hartlepool came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at struggling Colchester.

The U’s went ahead in the 22nd minute through Noah Chilvers, who celebrated his 21st birthday by scoring from close range after John Akinde’s shot had been parried by Ben Killip.

Cameron Coxe’s shot came back off a post in the 33rd minute for the hosts after he had raced onto Akinde’s pass.

Colchester goalkeeper Sam Hornby then foiled Luke Molyneux, before Freddie Sears’ effort hit a post in the opening minute of the second half.

Omar Bogle’s deflected strike smacked the crossbar and Hornby then tipped over Tom Crawford’s headed effort.

But Hartlepool equalised in the 70th minute when Bogle struck home a fine shot from the edge of the area after Joe White had raced towards goal and set him up.

And they grabbed a winner four minutes later through Fletcher, who stabbed home from close range after Bogle had burst into the Colchester area and the home defence had not properly cleared.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]