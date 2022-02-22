Maidenhead and Yeovil share spoils again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maidenhead and Yeovil share spoils again

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 9:47 pm
Maidenhead and Yeovil shared the points at York Road on Tuesday (Nigel French/PA)
Maidenhead and Yeovil shared the National League points with a 1-1 draw at York Road.

Olufela Olomola gave Yeovil the lead in the 18th minute but Kane Ferdinand’s equaliser just before half-time ensured the Berkshire side extended their unbeaten record to four matches.

The visitors had the ball in the net in the 14th minute through Luke Wilkinson but the effort was ruled out for a foul.

Yeovil did take the lead four minutes later when Olomola beat Maidenhead goalkeeper Dan Gyollai with a powerful low shot into the corner.

Ferdinand struck the crossbar midway through the half and he was credited with the equaliser after appearing to get the decisive touch to a long throw-in just before the break.

Dan Sparkes twice went close for the hosts in the second half, forcing keeper Grant Smith into two good low saves either side of the hour mark.

However, the game finished level for the second time this season following October’s goalless draw in Somerset.

