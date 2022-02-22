Doncaster boost survival hopes with victory over Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doncaster picked up a vital win in their battle against relegation as they beat Accrington 2-0 at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Josh Martin and Joseph Olowu netted for Rovers, who cut the gap to safety to four points ahead of their trip to fellow strugglers AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.

Visitors Accrington had the edge in a low quality first half, though Doncaster went closest to breaking the deadlock with both Kyle Knoyle and Martin firing inches wide.

Michael Nottingham forced Jonathan Mitchell to tip over the bar with an acrobatic effort while Mitch Clark, Tommy Leigh and the lively Korede Adedoyin all tested the Rovers keeper.

Rovers broke the deadlock on 67 minutes when Martin brought the ball under control and saw his shot kick up off an outstretched leg and loop over Accrington keeper Toby Savin.

Ethan Hamilton struck a powerful drive from 20 yards but Mitchell saved well.

Olowu made sure of the points for Rovers on 87 minutes when he poked in from close range after the ball was flashed across the face of goal.