Barnsley break away-day duck to leave Hull reeling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Barnsley break away-day duck to leave Hull reeling

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 9:52 pm
Callum Styles celebrates after scoring Barnsley’s first goal (Tim Goode/PA)
Callum Styles celebrates after scoring Barnsley’s first goal (Tim Goode/PA)

Basement side Barnsley left Shota Arveladze’s Hull side shellshocked as they won an away game for the first time this season.

Hull could have taken the lead on two minutes, but Keane Lewis-Potter’s mishit set the tone for the Tigers as they could not get any sort of momentum in the game.

An error-strewn display by the home side saw Callum Styles score just before the half-hour mark, leaving keeper Harvey Cartwright with no chance on his full Championship debut.

Just as City looked to get back into the game before half-time, they were hit with a Carlton Morris thunderbolt which saw the away side double their lead.

Despite three substitutions and Hull seeing most of the ball during the second half, Barnsley looked good value for their win and may feel with a few more results like that, their Championship status may not be in jeopardy just yet.

In front of the biggest crowd of the season, Barnsley started the game on the front foot. They pressed high and looked up for the challenge right from the off.

It was the home side who should have gone in front, however. A deep cross by Di’Shon Bernard found Lewis-Potter at the back post but he got his shot all wrong as he mishit the chance wide of Bradley Collins’ goal.

From then on, it was the away side who looked the most likely to score. Debutant Cartwright had to be on good form to deny Domingos Quina early in the half, but there was no stopping the opening goal as Styles put Barnsley ahead after the Tykes put the defence under pressure and forced the mistake.

Were it not for Cartwright, it could have been two soon after following a Barnsley counter-attack.

Just when Hull put some pressure on the visitors a minute before half time, a quick attack – stopped by Brandon Fleming for which he was duly booked – produced a free-kick that eventually saw the ball drop for Morris who made no mistake. He smashed the ball past Cartwright and a loud chorus of boos rang out across the stadium as the half-time whistle went.

Hull did up the urgency in the second half, particularly when Greg Docherty and Tyler Smith entered the fold on the hour mark – and the latter should have scored soon after, with Collins saving smartly with his feet.

Try as they might, City could not find a way through the packed Barnsley defence. The home fans started to exit the stadium long before the final whistle which will have disappointed watching owner Acun Illicali.

His £2-a-ticket offer saw the biggest crowd since 2017 at the MKM Stadium, 16,421, but the displays will have to be much better to sustain those fans who came back for this game.

The Tykes held on for a priceless win that the small number of travelling fans will have celebrated long into the night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal