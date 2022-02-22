Ipswich on top but Cheltenham take a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ipswich on top but Cheltenham take a point

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 9:52 pm
Bersant Celina was not too far away for Ipswich (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ipswich failed to capitalise on their superiority as they drew 0-0 with Cheltenham.

The depleted visitors, who were without four regular first-team players, kept the hosts at bay to earn a valuable away point.

The result dented Ipswich’s hopes of moving closer to the play-off places but kept their unbeaten run in tact and extended it to five matches.

Conor Chaplin sent a 25-yard effort wide of goal, Wes Burns’ shot soared over the crossbar and Bersant Celina’s attempt just missed the angle of bar and post.

Cheltenham goalkeeper Owen Evans palmed away a header from Chaplin, who moments later just failed to get his head to a cross from Kayden Jackson.

Luke Woolfenden headed over following a corner by Chaplin and Celina came close to opening the scoring when his direct free-kick went past a post.

It was not until the 72nd minute that the Robins had their first shot at goal through Andy Williams, who missed a gilt-edged chance to win the game when he volleyed over at the far post.

Despite their overwhelming possession, Ipswich just could not find the back of the net.

