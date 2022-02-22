Boreham Wood drop points at Torquay By Press Association February 22, 2022, 9:53 pm Boreham Wood are set to face Everton the FA Cup fifth round next month (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Boreham Wood again failed to make up ground in the Vanarama National League promotion race after being held to a goalless draw at Torquay. The visitors, who had lost 2-0 at Maidenhead last time out, failed to take full advantage of second-placed Chesterfield’s defeat to Wrexham. Dennon Lewis came close to breaking the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time when his deflected shot struck a post after a swift Boreham Wood counter-attack. Torquay’s Duke McKenna fired narrowly wide following a corner on the hour mark before Wood defender Jacob Mendy saw his angled shot saved as both sides had to settle for a point. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Boreham Wood suffer promotion blow with defeat at lowly Maidenhead Torquay suffer play-off setback as Barnet rally from two goals down to earn draw Kane Smith and Scott Boden on target as Boreham Wood see off Altrincham 10 non-league clubs to reach FA Cup fifth round after Boreham Wood’s heroics