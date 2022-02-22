Boreham Wood drop points at Torquay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boreham Wood again failed to make up ground in the Vanarama National League promotion race after being held to a goalless draw at Torquay.

The visitors, who had lost 2-0 at Maidenhead last time out, failed to take full advantage of second-placed Chesterfield’s defeat to Wrexham.

Dennon Lewis came close to breaking the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time when his deflected shot struck a post after a swift Boreham Wood counter-attack.

Torquay’s Duke McKenna fired narrowly wide following a corner on the hour mark before Wood defender Jacob Mendy saw his angled shot saved as both sides had to settle for a point.