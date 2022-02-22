High-flying Northampton held to draw by battling basement outfit Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
High-flying Northampton held to draw by battling basement outfit Scunthorpe

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 9:57 pm
Sam Hoskins went close to scoring for Northampton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Promotion-chasing Northampton climbed up to second in League Two courtesy of a 0-0 draw at Scunthorpe.

But the Cobblers will likely reflect on the game as two points dropped given their hosts’ position at the bottom of both the league and form tables.

The visitors were second best for most of the match, although squandered the game’s best chance in the 75th minute when substitute Josh Eppiah saw a shot cleared off the line.

Scunthorpe belied their lowly position with their first-half performance, although they struggled to turn their pressure into chances.

A cross-shot from Liam Feeney – which no Iron player gambled on as it flashed across the face of goal – and a header from Tyrese Sinclair, that was held at full stretch by keeper Liam Roberts, was the closest they came to breaking the deadlock.

The second half followed a similar story, with defences on top and both sides lacking ideas in the final third.

Northampton’s best spell of the night came in the final quarter, kickstarted by Eppiah’s opening just seconds after his introduction from the bench, when Ross Millen recovered to slide the ball behind for a corner.

Top scorer Sam Hoskins also went close with a cross that smacked against the face of the bar and Paul Lewis fired wide in stoppage time as Scunthorpe held on to claim a deserved point.

